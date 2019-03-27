Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Poor play in loss
Markstrom gave up five goals on only 24 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.
Markstrom allowed three of the five goals to Ducks rookie Sam Steel, giving the youngster his first career hat trick. Markstrom's record fell to 27-22-9 with a 2.78 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He's taken two straight losses, making a playoff berth less likely for the Canucks.
