Markstrom gave up five goals on only 24 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Markstrom allowed three of the five goals to Ducks rookie Sam Steel, giving the youngster his first career hat trick. Markstrom's record fell to 27-22-9 with a 2.78 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He's taken two straight losses, making a playoff berth less likely for the Canucks.