Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Posts second shutout
Markstrom stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 6-0 victory over the Stars on Sunday.
The Canucks dominated right from puck drop, scoring three goals in the first 14 minutes. Vancouver outshot Dallas, 16-6, in the first period. This was a much needed victory for Markstrom, who came into Sunday a loser of three straight, but he has been playing better as of late. He is 2-3-0 with a .924 save percentage this month.
