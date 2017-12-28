Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Preparing to face Blackhawks at home
Markstrom will defend the cage from the visiting Blackhawks on Thursday night, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
The Swede turned in an inspired outing against the Blues on Saturday -- he kicked aside 31 of 33 shots, but still suffered his 12th loss of the season. Two more losses and Markstrom will match a career high in that dreaded category, but his peripherals (2.77 GAA, .905 save percentage) aren't terrible considering that scoring is up across the league. His next opponent is a Blackhawks team that has lost two consecutive games and is dangerously close to last place in the Central Division.
