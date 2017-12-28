Markstrom will defend the cage from the visiting Blackhawks on Thursday night, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

The Swede turned in an inspired outing against the Blues on Saturday -- he kicked aside 31 of 33 shots, but still suffered his 12th loss of the season. Two more losses and Markstrom will match a career high in that dreaded category, but his peripherals (2.77 GAA, .905 save percentage) aren't terrible considering that scoring is up across the league. His next opponent is a Blackhawks team that has lost two consecutive games and is dangerously close to last place in the Central Division.