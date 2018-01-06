Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Prepping to take on Leafs
Markstrom is the designated road starter for Saturday evening's game against the Maple Leafs, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
The Swede reportedly will be countered by Frederik Andersen in this cross-conference affair between two clubs going in opposite directions. Markstrom is the No. 1 puck plugger for the Canucks, who've lost two straight and own an egregious minus-26 goal differential. As for the Buds, they're currently in third place with 50 points in the standings and fresh off a big shootout win over the Sharks.
