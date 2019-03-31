Markstrom stopped 38 of 40 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Markstrom was unable to hold off a two-goal rally in the third period, allowing the game to go into the extra frame before finally emerging victorious when Markus Granlund tallied in the eighth round of the shootout. The Swedish netminder improved to 28-22-9 with a 2.76 GAA and a .913 save percentage. He'll likely draw the start again Tuesday versus the Sharks.