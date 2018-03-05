Markstrom will be in goal for Monday's home tilt versus New York.

Markstrom earned a lone victory in his previous six outings, unsurprising considering he posted a less than stellar 3.63 GAA. In his limited career matchups with the Islanders (four), the Swede is 1-3-0 with a .905 save percentage

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories