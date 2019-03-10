Markstrom lasted only 14:17, yielding five goals on 16 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights

The Swedish goalie saw havoc wreaked upon him by Vegas' second and third lines in his brief appearance. Markstrom was on the hook for the loss, dropping his record to 24-20-8 with a 2.78 GAA and a .912 save percentage this season. Thatcher Demko fared better in relief, allowing only one goal on 17 shots, which could influence coach Travis Green's decision for Wednesday's meeting with the Rangers.