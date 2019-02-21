Markstrom will defend the home net Thursday against the Coyotes.

Over his last six appearances between the pipes, Markstrom has let in at least three goals in five, accumulating just a 2-3-1 record. His overall 22-17-1 mark this year has kept the Canucks within striking distance of a playoff spot, but the team has been fading in the standings with a 3-6-1 record over the last 10. Markstrom's best efforts have come at home this season (2.68 GAA and .914 save percentage), so a chance to get back in the win column awaits versus a lackluster Coyotes squad.