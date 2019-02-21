Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Receives starting nod Thursday
Markstrom will defend the home net Thursday against the Coyotes.
Over his last six appearances between the pipes, Markstrom has let in at least three goals in five, accumulating just a 2-3-1 record. His overall 22-17-1 mark this year has kept the Canucks within striking distance of a playoff spot, but the team has been fading in the standings with a 3-6-1 record over the last 10. Markstrom's best efforts have come at home this season (2.68 GAA and .914 save percentage), so a chance to get back in the win column awaits versus a lackluster Coyotes squad.
