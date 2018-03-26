Markstrom allowed one goal on 31 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Stars on Sunday.

It hasn't been a great statistical season for Markstrom, who has started more than 35 games for the first time in his eight-year career, but the veteran has strung together back-to-back strong starts, stopping 69 of 72 shots (.958) and winning both games. Although he's still not winning many games, overall, Markstrom is trending upwards, as he's posted a .915 save percentage in March. He is particularly useful in leagues where saves is a category because he faces a ton of shots. Markstrom is averaging 30.8 saves per game this month.