Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Representing Sweden at Worlds
Markstrom will play for Sweden during the World Championship.
Markstrom will get a chance to continue his impressive hockey this past year as he represents Sweden in goal. Markstrom posted a career-high 28 victories, and was arguably the main reason the Canucks remained in the playoff race for as long as they did. He's shown that he is capable of being a starting goaltender at the NHL level.
