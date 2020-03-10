Play

Markstrom (lower body) skated for the first time since undergoing surgery Tuesday.

There's still no clear timetable for Markstrom's return to game action, but his presence on the ice Tuesday represents a large step in the right direction. The 30-year-old Swede will need to return to practice with his teammates before rejoining the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.

More News
Our Latest Stories