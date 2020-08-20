Markstrom stopped 36 of 39 shots in a 4-3 win over the Blues in Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Blues scored three straight goals in a 10-minute span during the contest, but Markstrom was strong outside of that. A Canucks rally and his work to keep the third period scoreless was enough for Markstrom to help his team retake the series lead at 3-2. The Swede has now seen 30-plus shots in all five games of the series, but he's posted a .927 save percentage. Expect him in goal for Friday's Game 6 as the Canucks look to close out the series against the defending Cup champs.