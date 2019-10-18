Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Returns from leave of absence
Markstrom returned to practice Friday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Markstrom was granted a leave of absence to tend to a family matter earlier this week, but he should be back in action Saturday against New Jersey or Sunday against the Rangers. The 29-year-old Swede has compiled a 2-2-0 record while posting a 2.23 GAA and .926 save percentage in four appearances this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Takes leave of absence•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Limits Flyers to two goals•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Making fourth straight start•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Busy in blowout win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start third straight•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: No support in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.