Markstrom returned to practice Friday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Markstrom was granted a leave of absence to tend to a family matter earlier this week, but he should be back in action Saturday against New Jersey or Sunday against the Rangers. The 29-year-old Swede has compiled a 2-2-0 record while posting a 2.23 GAA and .926 save percentage in four appearances this season.