Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Returns to crease Thursday
Markstrom will be between the pipes for Thursday's clash with Vegas.
Markstrom enjoyed a strong start to his first campaign as a No. 1 goalie, posting a 2.23 GAA and .921 save percentage over his first 10 games. However, the narrative has changed since then, as over his last four appearances, Markstrom owns a 3.27 GAA and .896 save percentage. The 6-foot-6 netminder allowed at least three goals in each of those contests, as well, so fantasy owners may want to steer clear of Markstrom until he begins to get his play back on track.
