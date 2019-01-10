Markstrom will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Coyotes, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet650 reports.

Arizona trails the rest of the league in high-danger goals for percentage (32.88) by a wide margin. The Canucks rested Markstrom for the last meeting between these two clubs, but the end result was a 4-1 road loss on Oct. 25, so coach Travis Green will turn to his top netminder this time around. Markstrom is 17-12-3 with a 2.86 GAA and .908 save percentage over 32 games.