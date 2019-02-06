Markstrom turned aside 28 of 31 shots faced during Tuesday's 3-2 road loss to the Capitals.

Markstrom got little rest after a tough 2-1 loss to the Flyers on Monday with backup Thatcher Demko (knee) unavailable for the start in DC. The 29-year-old falls to a 20-15-5 record behind a 2.75 GAA and .910 save percentage, but could be in for some rougher outings as long as defenseman Alexander Edler (face) is on the sidelines, so exercise caution in deploying the Swedish netminder.