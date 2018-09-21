Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Serviceable against Kings
Marsktrom stopped 29 of 32 shots Thursday, earning a 4-3 shootout win over a Los Angeles split squad.
Markstrom's performance was decent, but not fantastic. It also takes a hit given that many of the Kings' best weapons were playing in Los Angeles. While this performance wasn't bad by any means, it doesn't likely fill Vancouver with confidence in Markstrom as the No. 1 man for the Canucks.
