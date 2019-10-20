Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Set for all-Swedish goalie duel
Markstrom will start Sunday's game against the Rangers, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.
Markstrom will make his first appearance since Oct. 12 after taking a brief leave of absence. In three games during Markstrom's absence, backup Thatcher Demko picked up two wins and gave up just one goal in the other game. Demko's strong performance puts some pressure on Markstrom's job security, but the Swedish netminder has been strong in his own right with a 2.23 GAA and .926 save percentage through four starts.
