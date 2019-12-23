Markstrom will get the home start in Monday's game against the Oilers, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

With Thatcher Demko (concussion) still on IR, Markstrom will make his eighth straight start. The Swedish netminder has held his own in the blue paint, posting a .923 save percentage and 2.65 GAA, but he posted a 3-4-0 record in that stretch. Edmonton's never an easy opponent to contain, but it has averaged just 2.70 goals per road game -- 19th in the league.