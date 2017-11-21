Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Set for Tuesday start
Markstrom took shots during Tuesday's optional morning skate and will start the evening's road game in Philadelphia, Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province reports.
After some decently strong play early on, Markstrom has not looked as sharp lately, allowing 11 goals on his way to three consecutive losses in his most recent starts. Tuesday night's contest could represent a good opportunity for the Swedish goalie to turn it around, as the Flyers have lost four straight themselves and were shutout in two of those games.
