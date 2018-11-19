Markstrom will start Monday's game versus Winnipeg, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Canucks' netminder has dropped four straight decisions including a shootout loss to the Sabres back on Nov. 10. For the season, Markstrom owns a 7-6-2 record, a 3.27 GAA, and finally, a .897 save percentage, suffice to say he needs to perform at a higher level if he wants to be considered a legitimate starter. Meanwhile, he'll be in tough against the Jets who enter play Monday having won three of their last four.