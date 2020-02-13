Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Sets franchise mark
Markstrom posted a 49-save shutout in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Markstrom's 49 saves were the most in a shutout by a Canucks goalie in franchise history. It's his second doughnut of the season. The 30-year-old improved to 22-16-3 with a 2.74 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 41 starts. Wednesday was Markstrom's fifth straight start, but the Canucks have at least two days off between each of their next four games, so the Swede could still get the nod frequently going forward.
