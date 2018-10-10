Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Shaky in loss
Markstrom gave up five goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.
Markstrom has now conceded 10 goals in his last two starts, after turning in a solid performance in his first start on Opening Night. The 28-year-old Swedish netminder has not been very good the past two games and as a result, Anders Nilsson is likely to find himself between the pipes for an upcoming contest, possibly as early as Thursday when the Canucks visit Tampa Bay.
