Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Shielding home net
Markstrom is listed among NHL.com's "Players to Watch" for Saturday's home game against the Lightning.
Markstrom is 5-3-1 with a 2.55 GAA and .915 save percentage since the calendar flipped to 2018. Those are decent figures, but he'll have to handle the league's top offensive team, as the Bolts average a whopping 3.55 goals per game.
