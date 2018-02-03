Play

Markstrom is listed among NHL.com's "Players to Watch" for Saturday's home game against the Lightning.

Markstrom is 5-3-1 with a 2.55 GAA and .915 save percentage since the calendar flipped to 2018. Those are decent figures, but he'll have to handle the league's top offensive team, as the Bolts average a whopping 3.55 goals per game.

