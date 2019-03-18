Markstrom stopped 44 of 46 shots and recorded the win in Sunday's game against Dallas.

Markstrom stood tall in the overtime and shootout periods to help the Canucks. The Swede now sits at 26-20-1 with a 2.71 GAA and .915 save percentage this campaign. Markstrom and the Canucks face the Blackhawks on Monday, which would be a tougher test for the 29-year-old should he draw the start.