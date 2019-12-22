Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Shines in win over Penguins
Markstrom stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Saturday.
Markstrom didn't face a shot on goal in the first period, but the increased workload over the final 40 minutes didn't faze the Swede. He improved to 11-11-3 with a 2.68 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 25 starts. The 29-year-old will likely start again Monday against the rival Oilers, who have scored only 20 goals over their last eight games.
