Markstrom stopped 32 shots in regulation and overtime, and all seven shootout attempts he faced, in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Jakub Vrana ripped a one-timer past Markstrom early in the first period, but the 29-year-old netminder didn't allow another puck to get by him the rest of the afternoon -- with a little help from the posts and crossbar. Markstrom has won two straight starts after a rough 0-4-2 skid, and on the year he sports a 2.72 GAA and .913 save percentage.