Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Shuts door on Red Wings
Markstrom stopped 20 of 21 shots in Sunday's win over the Red Wings.
Markstrom has now put up back-to-back wins, bringing him up to 3-2-1 on the season. His .908 save percentage certainly leaves lots to be desired, but things appear to be trending in the right direction. Markstrom hasn't been great this season, but a strong showing against Detroit should be good for his confidence moving forward. He makes for a decent fantasy option in the cage considering the back-to-back victories and the fact Anders Nilsson hasn't really impressed since arriving in Vancouver.
