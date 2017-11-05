Markstrom made 38 saves on 39 shots in Saturday's win over the Penguins.

Markstrom allowed a goal to Jake Guentzel in the opening three minutes of the first period, but then shut down the high-octane Penguins the rest of the way. The 27-year-old has been excellent in his last four showings and has boosted his save percentage to .921 on the season. Markstrom is the go-to-guy for a Vancouver squad that has surprised out of the gate this season, so make sure you get him in your lineup when he gets the nod.