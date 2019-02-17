Markstrom made 23 saves on 26 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

Markstrom gave up a goal in each period as his record dropped to 22-17-6 with a 2.77 GAA and a .911 save percentage. For a lack of better options, he will continue to draw the majority of the starts as the Canucks battle for a playoff spot, making him a solid option against lower-scoring teams.