Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Sinks versus Sharks
Markstrom made 23 saves on 26 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.
Markstrom gave up a goal in each period as his record dropped to 22-17-6 with a 2.77 GAA and a .911 save percentage. For a lack of better options, he will continue to draw the majority of the starts as the Canucks battle for a playoff spot, making him a solid option against lower-scoring teams.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...