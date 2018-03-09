Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated for backup duties
Markstrom (illness) will dress as Anders Nilsson's backup for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Markstrom missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, but he's evidently feeling well enough to participate in Friday's tilt, albeit in a limited fashion. With Nilsson getting the starting nod against the Wild, Markstrom will likely be back in goal for Sunday's matchup with Arizona.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Not feeling well•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 32 in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Arizona•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Takes home overtime victory•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Protecting cage against Islanders•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Takes tough loss versus Predators•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...