Markstrom (illness) will dress as Anders Nilsson's backup for Friday's game against Minnesota.

Markstrom missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, but he's evidently feeling well enough to participate in Friday's tilt, albeit in a limited fashion. With Nilsson getting the starting nod against the Wild, Markstrom will likely be back in goal for Sunday's matchup with Arizona.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories