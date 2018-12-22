Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated for home draw against Jets
Markstrom is preparing to face the Jets at home Saturday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Markstrom will aim for his seventh straight win, taking on a Jets team that ranks third in scoring by means of averaging 3.6 goals per game. There's no doubt that the Swede has been absolutely brilliant over his recent string of victories that's included a 1.67 GAA and .942 save percentage -- but he didn't have to face either the Predators or Lightning over that span and those are two high-powered offensive clubs.
