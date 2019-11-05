Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start against Blues
Markstrom was the first goalie off the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, indicating he will guard the crease versus St. Louis, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Markstrom hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 5 versus Calgary, having posted a 5-0-2 record and .920 save percentage in his previous seven appearances. After hitting the 60-game mark in each of his previous two seasons, Markstrom is set to repeat that feat in 2019-20, but is one pace to finally get over the 30-win threshold.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Helps earn point versus Ducks•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Well-supported in win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start against L.A.•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Lit up for five goals•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.