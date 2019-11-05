Markstrom was the first goalie off the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, indicating he will guard the crease versus St. Louis, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Markstrom hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 5 versus Calgary, having posted a 5-0-2 record and .920 save percentage in his previous seven appearances. After hitting the 60-game mark in each of his previous two seasons, Markstrom is set to repeat that feat in 2019-20, but is one pace to finally get over the 30-win threshold.