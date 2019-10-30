Markstrom is in line to get the start in goal in Wednesday's road game against the Kings, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Markstrom had a rough outing in his last start, surrendering five goals on 29 shots en route to a 6-5 shootout loss to Washington on Friday. The 29-year-old Swede will look to bounce back in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Kings team that's lost three straight games.