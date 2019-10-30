Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start against L.A.
Markstrom is in line to get the start in goal in Wednesday's road game against the Kings, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Markstrom had a rough outing in his last start, surrendering five goals on 29 shots en route to a 6-5 shootout loss to Washington on Friday. The 29-year-old Swede will look to bounce back in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Kings team that's lost three straight games.
