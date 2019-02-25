Markstrom will get the nod over Thatcher Demko against the Ducks on Monday.

Markstrom will be making his sixth straight appearance between the pipes, despite having posted a 2.60 GAA and 1-3-1 record over that stretch. If Vancouver finds itself eliminated from playoff contention, the Swede could lose some starts to Demko, as the team tries to determine if the youngster is the future in goal.