Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start third straight
Per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650, Markstrom was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Wednesday's home game against the Kings.
Markstrom hasn't had a great start to the year, suffering back-to-back road losses to the Oilers and Flames while posting a 2.57 GAA and .902 save percentage. The 29-year-old Swede will hope to get back on track during Wednesday's home opener in a matchup with a L.A. team that's averaged 4.50 goals per contest through its first two games of the campaign.
