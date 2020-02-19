Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start
Per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650, Markstrom was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Wednesday's home matchup with Minnesota.
Markstrom has been red hot recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Predators and Blackhawks while posting an exceptional 1.00 GAA and .977 save percentage. The 30-year-old Swede will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a Wild club that's 10-15-2 on the road this year.
