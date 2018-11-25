Markstrom allowed two goals on 22 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Kings on Saturday.

His save percentage was still below average because he only faced 22 shots, but Markstrom owners will take it, as he snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory. It's been a rough month for Markstrom, who is now 3-5-2 with a .885 save percentage in November. He leads the league with eight regulation losses as well.