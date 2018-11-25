Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Snaps losing streak
Markstrom allowed two goals on 22 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Kings on Saturday.
His save percentage was still below average because he only faced 22 shots, but Markstrom owners will take it, as he snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory. It's been a rough month for Markstrom, who is now 3-5-2 with a .885 save percentage in November. He leads the league with eight regulation losses as well.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in LA•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Loses fifth straight in regulation•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Buried in pucks Monday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Set to square off against Jets•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Solid in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...