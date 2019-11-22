Play

Markstrom made 44 saves in Thursday's 6-3 win over Nashville.

The 44 saves represented a season high for Markstrom, who ended his personal six-game winless skid (0-4-2). He's now 5-6-3 with a 2.85 GAA and .909 save percentage and has a date with the high-powered Capitals on Saturday.

