Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Solid in loss
Markstrom stopped 28 pucks in a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday night.
Markstrom hasn't won since Nov. 8, but he was solid Saturday. The game was a saw-off until the 17:16 mark of the third when the Habs sniped a power-play goal. Markstrom has a decent win-loss record at 7-6-2. But his counting stats, including his .896 save percentage heading into Saturday's game, make him a rough play in most formats.
