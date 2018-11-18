Markstrom stopped 28 pucks in a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday night.

Markstrom hasn't won since Nov. 8, but he was solid Saturday. The game was a saw-off until the 17:16 mark of the third when the Habs sniped a power-play goal. Markstrom has a decent win-loss record at 7-6-2. But his counting stats, including his .896 save percentage heading into Saturday's game, make him a rough play in most formats.