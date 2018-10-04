Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Solid in opening-night win
Markstrom turned aside 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Markstrom's first season as Vancouver's No.1 goaltender offered a mixed bag of results. Despite that, he enters 2018-19 as the go-to-guy between the pipes and judging by his first performance, appears ready to improve on what was an inconsistent 2017-18 season. If all goes well, expect another 60-start season for the Swede.
