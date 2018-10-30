Markstrom stopped 37 of 39 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

This marks the fourth time in seven starts that Markstrom faced over 30 shots and allowed two or less goals for the win. He allowed five goals in the other three starts, so it can be tough to pinpoint when Markstrom will be in the zone. With Anders Nilsson (finger) on injured reserve, he'll likely start Wednesday versus the Blackhawks.