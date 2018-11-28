Markstrom yielded two goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Kings.

Both goaltenders played superb in the outing, but Kings' forward Dustin Brown picked up a rebound and fired it home just 53 seconds into the extra frame to hand Markstrom his seventh loss in eight games. Markstrom isn't to blame for the loss, but the 28-year-old netminder now has a .898 save percentage on the season and a suspect 8-9-2 record.