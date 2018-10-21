Markstrom allowed one goal on 31 shots during Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

Markstrom has been usurped as the starter in the last four games by Anders Nilsson, but a 30-save effort against the hated Bruins should help him get back into the good graces of his coaches. Fantasy owners will have to wait to see if the 28-year-old gets the next assignment: a Monday showdown with the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.