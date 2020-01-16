Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting against Arizona
Markstrom will start between the pipes against the Coyotes at home Thursday.
Markstrom was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against the Jets, allowing three goals on just 24 shots en route to an ugly 4-0 loss. The 29-year-old Swede will try to bounce back in a home matchup with an Arizona team that's been pretty good on the road this year, posting a 14-8-3 record through 25 away games.
