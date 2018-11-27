Markstrom will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Kings, TSN 1040's Jeff Paterson reports.

Markstrom has struggled in the month of November, compiling a 3-5-2 record while posting a sub-par 3.66 GAA and .885 save percentage in 10 appearances. The Swedish netminder will look to start righting the ship in a favorable home matchup with a Kings squad that's 3-6-0 on the road this season.