Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting against Penguins
Markstorm will start Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.
Expect Markstrom to be embroiled in a tightly contested affair, as seven of Pittsburgh's last 11 games have gone to overtime. The Swede has won each of his last two starts to stick his nose back over .500 at 7-6-3.
