Markstrom will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game versus the Sharks.

Markstrom was fantastic in his last start Jan. 16 against the Coyotes, turning away 34 of 35 shots en route to a tidy 3-1 win. The 29-year-old Swede will attempt to pick up his ninth road victory of the season in a matchup with a San Jose club that's won its last four home games.