Markstrom will patrol the blue paint for Game 4 against Vegas on Sunday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Markstrom allowed three goals on 34 shots in the Game 3 loss Saturday and he'll be thrown right back into action Sunday on the second night of the back-to-back. He owns a pedestrian .907 save percentage and 3.56 GAA in three games this series.