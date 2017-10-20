Markstrom will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Sabres.

Markstrom has struggled of late, posting an 0-2-0 record while registering a 3.57 GAA and .844 save percentage over his last three appearances. The Swedish netminder will look to get back on track Saturday in a road matchup with a Sabres team that's averaging 2.57 goals per game this season, 23rd in the NHL.